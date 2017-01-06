Former Sesame Street executive to speak in Greenwich Jan. 19

The community is invited to hear from former Sesame Street pioneer and creative visionary, Dr. Lewis Bernstein, at a special event presented by JCC Greenwich on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Drive.

How did Sesame Street shape the values of generations of American children and what can we expect in the near future from this Emmy Award-winning influence on children’s intellectual, social, emotional and moral lives? What influences are shaping the values of children today and how do we evaluate the quality of contemporary children’s entertainment?

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

Register at JCCGreenwich.org or call 203-552-1818.

Dr. Lewis Bernstein joined Sesame Street in 1972 as director of Research for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind this beloved Emmy award-winning show. He worked alongside Jim Henson and Jon Stone on a mission to integrate entertainment and education. As the former Executive Vice President of Education, Research and Outreach, he established the educational agenda for all Sesame Workshop productions and creative executions. He was integral to the success of the children’s series domestically and internationally, and reached millions of children all over the world-regardless of economic status, gender, religion or culture. Under his leadership the Sesame Street series adopted a curriculum encouraging American children to respect the diversity of people from other countries and children worldwide learned about health, nutrition and exercise. Everyone who has ever watched Sesame Street has been exposed to the joyful educational direction of Lewis Bernstein and encouraged to become a better citizen of the world.