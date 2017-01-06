Audubon Greenwich celebrates grand reopening of Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center

Audubon Greenwich will celebrate the grand reopening of the Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 1-3 p.m., at Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road.

The celebration will include a ribbon-cutting with Tommy Hilfiger at 1:30, new hands-on exhibits, a live animal show with Curious Creatures, live music, storytelling, nature crafts, refreshments and more.

Audubon Greenwich refurbished its Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center, a wing of the Kimberlin Nature Education Center. This hands-on indoor learning space enables children and their families to learn about the wildlife and habitats that they can discover on the 285-acre sanctuary.

Among the new exhibits is the Climbing Island where children crawl and climb through a forest scene — complete with native plants and sculpted animals — to get an up close view of the live animals housed within, including Eastern Box Turtle, Wood Frog, and a Black Rat Snake. Older children and adults can enjoy the new Research Nook, where future scientists can use a video microscope to inspect various specimens from different habitats around the sanctuary. Other highlights include a honeybee observation hive and a bird-viewing window where visitors can get an up-close view of the worlds of birds and bees.

The new design of the Learning Center includes a space for parents to relax and meet up with friends while their children play, with sofas, coffee and fresh pastries available on weekends. The Hilfiger Children’s Learning Center, like the rest of Kimberlin Nature Center, is open Monday-Friday, from 9-5, and Saturdays and Sundays, from 10-5. The trails are open seven days a week from dawn to dusk.

The celebration on Jan. 8 will include multiple activity stations led by Audubon naturalists and educators, a live animal show, and refreshments including hot cider and old fashioned cider donuts.

For more information, visit greenwich.audubon.org.