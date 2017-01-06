Greenwich Post

Senator L. Scott Frantz sworn in for fifth term

By Greenwich Post on January 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Politics & Elections, Town Government · 0 Comments

Connecticut’s 2017 Legislative Session formally opened Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Greenwich’s state senator, L. Scott Frantz (R-36) was sworn in for his 5th term in the Connecticut State Senate as the Deputy Senate Republican Majority Leader. With the Senate evenly split, Sen. Frantz will take on greater responsibilities and several leadership roles as it relates to committee assignments.

Sen. Frantz will serve as the co-chair of the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee and the Commerce Committee. He also will serve as the vice-chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.

The new balance of power has given Sen. Frantz renewed optimism and he says he is eager to get Connecticut’s fiscal house in order.

“I want to thank my family who made a surprise visit to support me during the open day ceremonies,” said Sen. L. Scott Frantz. “Connecticut is at a turning point, and we need to work hard to give taxpayers what they deserve – a transparent, sustainable and predictable economy. I am eager to get Connecticut back on track and establish a business climate where we can maintain long-term economic growth.”

Senator L. Scott Frantz with his wife, Icy Frantz and son, Hunter Frantz at the opening day of the 2017 Legislative Session.

