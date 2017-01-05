Cos Cob Library hosts artwork of North Street Elementary students

The Friends of the Cos Cob Library host North Street Elementary School students in grades K-5 in Lines, Shapes, and Things: Children’s Explorations in Art, on exhibit through Jan. 31, at the Cos Cob Library.

To be sure exhibit area is available for viewing, call the library at 203-622-6883.

There will be an opening reception for Friends and Family on Monday, Jan. 9, from 5:30-7 p.m., in the Community Room of the Cos Cob Library.

The Friends of the Cos Cob Library is a volunteer organization dedicated to encouraging and assisting the work of the Cos Cob Branch of the Greenwich Library by providing information to the community, by sponsoring programs and by coordinating the volunteer activities of the Cos Cob Library.

For more information, visit greenwichlibrary.org/cos-cob/