TV Movie Menu: Catch your breath this weekend

By Mark Schumann, The Reel Dad on January 6, 2017

As the whirl of another new year begins, catch your breath with a movie this weekend. Here’s what’s showing on broadcast and standard cable.

 

Anson Elgort and Shailene Woodley in The Fault in Our Stars.

The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

Shailene Woodley commands the screen as a young cancer patient who helps a new friend search for the reasons life takes tragic turns. Laura Dern is moving as her mother.

Saturday, January 7, 8 p.m., FX

 

The Princess Diaries 2: The Royal Engagement (2004)

Julie Andrews found a new audience with her captivating portrayal of the Queen of Genovia in these romantic fantasies from director Garry Marshall. Anne Hathaway costars as an unlikely royal.

Sunday, January 8, 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., CMT

 

Guarding Tess (1994)

Shirley MacLaine is at her most irritating and engaging as the eccentric widow of a former President. She initially plays the part for laughs until the film turns surprisingly serious.

Sunday, January 8, 11 a.m., POP

 

Rocky (1976)

Sylvestor Stallone wrote the screenplay over a weekend, insisted that he play the starring role, and watched his film win an Oscar for Best Picture. This could only happen in Hollywood.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., AMC

 

Air Force One (1997)

Harrison Ford is at his most heroic as a President of the United States who fights for freedom on his jet. The theme song was heard in this year’s campaign. Glenn Close is the Vice President.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., BBC

 

The Firm (1993)

Tom Cruise is at his most appealing as a lawyer who learns, the hard way, that some job offers may be too good to be true. Gene Hackman and Holly Hunter steal every scene they’re in.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., Sundance

 

Harvey (1950)

James Stewart snagged an Oscar nomination for his delightful take on a man who loves life, his family and his pet rabbit Harvey. Only no one else can see the pet rabbit.

Sunday, January 8, 2 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

 

Fargo (1996)

Frances McDormand won an Oscar – in a highly competitive year – for her delicious take on a small-town sheriff with just enough common sense to outsmart the bad guys. She rocks.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., FLIX

 

Captain Phillips (2013)

Tom Hanks should have landed an Oscar nod for his devastating portrayal of a cargo ship captain who must protect his vessel and his crew from a band of pirates. An exciting thriller.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., FLIX

 

Annie Hall (1977)

Diane Keaton won an Oscar for reminding us how much fun it can be to fall in love in a lovely comedy from Woody Allen. Every moment works especially the scenes between the two of them.

Sunday, January 8, 8 p.m., Turner Classic Movies

