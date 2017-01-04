Greenwich Post

Greenwich Land Trust holds guided walk through Westfall Preserve

By Greenwich Post on January 4, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, News · 0 Comments

Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel, will guide participants on a walk through Greenwich Land Trust’s Westfall Preserve on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 1-2:30 p.m. Fausel will discuss nature’s ingenious adaptation to the cold along the walk.

Wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear (hiking boots recommended).

There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Email [email protected]g to register and receive location directions and details.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, visit our website at gltrust.org.

Westfall Preserve

Westfall Preserve

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks State of the State, local politics and top stories of 2016 Next Post Red Cross issues an emergency call for blood donations
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress