Greenwich Land Trust holds guided walk through Westfall Preserve

Conservation Educator, Dean Fausel, will guide participants on a walk through Greenwich Land Trust’s Westfall Preserve on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 1-2:30 p.m. Fausel will discuss nature’s ingenious adaptation to the cold along the walk.

Wear weather-appropriate clothing and footwear (hiking boots recommended).

There is no cost to attend, but advance registration is required. Email [email protected]g to register and receive location directions and details.

About the Greenwich Land Trust

Founded in 1976, Greenwich Land Trust is a member-based, non-profit organization dedicated to protecting local natural resources through open space preservation and environmental education. For more information, visit our website at gltrust.org.