Greenwich High School seniors named scholars in science talent search

Regeneron and Society for Science & the Public (SSP) announced 300 high school seniors named as scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious pre-college science and math competition. Among the scholars were six Greenwich High School seniors:

Olivia Hallisey, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Temperature-Independent, Portable, and Rapid Field Detection of Ebola via a Silk-Derived Lateral-Flow System

Ethan Novek, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Low-Temperature Carbon Capture Using Aqueous Ammonia and Organic Solvents

Sanjeev-Kumar Sathish, Greenwich High School — Project Title: The Optimization of Nanoparticle-based Drug Delivery of Melittin in a Colloidal Suspension as A Selective Method to Target HIV Structural Antigen p24

Devyn Zaminski, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Self-Sustaining Biosynthesis of Methane from CO2 via a Microbial & Electrochemical Hybrid System

Madeleine Zhou, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Selective Improvement of Anti-Cancer Drug Sensitivity via D-Glucosamine Inhibition of STAT3 Oncogenic Expression

Each scholar, selected from 1,749 entrants, receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to his or her respective school, resulting in $1.2 million in total scholar awards from Regeneron. The 40 finalists chosen to compete in Washington, D.C in March will be announced on Jan. 24.

Regeneron, a leading science and technology company delivering life-transforming medicines for serious diseases, is the new sponsor of the Science Talent Search, following previous sponsors Westinghouse and Intel. As part of its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron has nearly doubled the overall award distribution from $1.6 million to $3.1 million, and has increased the top award to $250,000.