Greenwich Post

Greenwich High School seniors named scholars in science talent search

By Greenwich Post on January 4, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Schools · 0 Comments

sts_ribbon_socialiconRegeneron and Society for Science & the Public (SSP) announced 300 high school seniors named as scholars in the Regeneron Science Talent Search, the nation’s oldest and most prestigious pre-college science and math competition. Among the scholars were six Greenwich High School seniors:

  • Olivia Hallisey, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Temperature-Independent, Portable, and Rapid Field Detection of Ebola via a Silk-Derived Lateral-Flow System
  • Ethan Novek, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Low-Temperature Carbon Capture Using Aqueous Ammonia and Organic Solvents
  • Sanjeev-Kumar Sathish, Greenwich High School — Project Title: The Optimization of Nanoparticle-based Drug Delivery of Melittin in a Colloidal Suspension as A Selective Method to Target HIV Structural Antigen p24
  • Devyn Zaminski, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Self-Sustaining Biosynthesis of Methane from CO2 via a Microbial & Electrochemical Hybrid System
  • Madeleine Zhou, Greenwich High School — Project Title: Selective Improvement of Anti-Cancer Drug Sensitivity via D-Glucosamine Inhibition of STAT3 Oncogenic Expression

Each scholar, selected from 1,749 entrants, receives a $2,000 award with an additional $2,000 going to his or her respective school, resulting in $1.2 million in total scholar awards from Regeneron. The 40 finalists chosen to compete in Washington, D.C in March will be announced on Jan. 24.

Regeneron, a leading science and technology company delivering life-transforming medicines for serious diseases, is the new sponsor of the Science Talent Search, following previous sponsors Westinghouse and Intel. As part of its 10-year, $100 million commitment, Regeneron has nearly doubled the overall award distribution from $1.6 million to $3.1 million, and has increased the top award to $250,000.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Previous Post Play in the stacks at Greenwich Library’s mini golf course Next Post Live at 12:30: CT Pulse talks State of the State, local politics and top stories of 2016
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress