Play in the stacks at Greenwich Library’s mini golf course

This January, Greenwich Library will be transformed into an 18-hole miniature golf course with greens and holes winding through the stacks and down the stairs.

On Friday, Jan. 27, from 6 to 9 p.m., there will be an After Hours (21+) event with adult beverages and appetizers. For $25, golfers can bring their competitive spirit and see the Library from a different vantage point.

Saturday, Jan. 28 is Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An escape from cabin fever, at $5 per person, golfers of all ages also will enjoy a free hot chocolate at Elton’s Café in the Library.

“Tee Off Mini Golf is an unexpected juxtaposition of the Library’s extensive collection of books, CDs, DVDs, the Flinn Gallery and more, and a whimsical sport, offering an engaging experience for the entire community,” said Barbara Ormerod-Glynn, Director of Greenwich Library. “Our hope is that the event attracts regular Library patrons and residents who may not have visited us in a long time, reinforcing that the Library is truly the hub of the community.”

The 18 holes are sponsored by businesses, schools, and organizations from the Greenwich community.

“We are very grateful to our outstanding sponsors,” said Chip Haslun, president of Greenwich Library Board of Trustees. “While the Town of Greenwich covers the core operating and maintenance expenses of the Library, we rely on fundraising events and donor appeals to fund programs such as AuthorsLive, Story Time, concerts and performances in the Cole Auditorium, and art shows in the Flinn Gallery. It takes a village!”

No sign-up necessary, just show up (cash, credit, checks accepted). For more information contact the Greenwich Library Trustees office at 203-622-7989.

