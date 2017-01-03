Greenwich Post

Cos Cob Library celebrates National Hot Tea Month

By Greenwich Post on January 3, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News · 0 Comments

Friends and staff of the Cos Cob Library celebrate National Hot Tea Month on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Cos Cob Library.

After a one year hiatus, The Cos Cob Library Staff and Friends welcome a return visit by Betty Johnson, from the Bigelow Tea Company in Fairfield, CT. Betty will talk about the history and the latest recognized health benefits of tea while we enjoy various samples along with pastries provided by The Friends. To reserve a spot, call the library at 203-622-6883, and, bring your favorite teacup when you come.

Attendees also will receive a goody bag of assorted teas. A snow date will be announced, if necessary.

tea_in_different_grade_of_fermentation

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post BBB offers tips to lose weight, not money
About author

Greenwich Post


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Greenwich Post

© Hersam Acorn. All rights reserved. The Greenwich Post, 10 Corbin Drive, Floor 3, Darien, CT 06820

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress