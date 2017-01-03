Cos Cob Library celebrates National Hot Tea Month

Friends and staff of the Cos Cob Library celebrate National Hot Tea Month on Saturday, Jan. 14, from 2-3:30 p.m., in the Community Room of the Cos Cob Library.

After a one year hiatus, The Cos Cob Library Staff and Friends welcome a return visit by Betty Johnson, from the Bigelow Tea Company in Fairfield, CT. Betty will talk about the history and the latest recognized health benefits of tea while we enjoy various samples along with pastries provided by The Friends. To reserve a spot, call the library at 203-622-6883, and, bring your favorite teacup when you come.

Attendees also will receive a goody bag of assorted teas. A snow date will be announced, if necessary.