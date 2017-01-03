Temple Sholom holds annual Party Planning Showcase

Planning your next party or social function? Turn your vision into a reality by connecting face-to-face with experienced vendors at Temple Sholom’s annual Party Planning Showcase on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at 300 East Putnam Avenue, Greenwich.

This free expo is open to the public, and continues to serve as great resource for creative inspiration.

“Our annual showcase is the perfect opportunity to learn about the different elements that can make your special occasion a success,” said Lori Baden, Temple Sholom’s associate executive director. “All of these vendors have shown their support for Temple Sholom throughout the year and we are excited to return the favor by spotlighting their services to the whole community.”

More than 30 industry professionals will be on-hand to discuss their expertise in the areas of event planning, entertainment, photo/video, floral design, décor, catering and desserts, favors, and more. The showcase also will include a Mitzvah Project Fair component to educate bar/bat mitzvah families about available community service projects both locally and abroad.

For more information about the 2017 Party Planning Showcase, contact Lori Baden at 203-869-7191 or [email protected].