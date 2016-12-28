ONS expert Steven Hindman, MD will discuss Prevention and Treatment of Osteoporosis on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 6-7:30 p.m., at Greenwich Hospital.

Aging, heredity, or even just simple lifestyle choices can deteriorate the bones in the body leading to fractures that affect 44 million Americans. There are not many ways to prevent the disease, but it is possible. Simple changes such as exercise, absorbing more calcium throughout the growing years, and more vitamin D absorption can be the difference between walking upright or hunched over in your later years.

Orthopedic surgeon Steven Hindman, MD of Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, (ONS) in Greenwich and Stamford, who specializes in orthopedics and trauma, will discuss the many risk factors of osteoporosis and the latest treatments to help patients avoid bone deterioration. There will be time at the end of the presentation to ask questions.

This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. To register, call 203-863-4277 or register online on the event calendar page at greenwichhospital.org.

For more information about Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists, (ONS), visit onsmd.com.