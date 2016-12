Cos Cob Library hosts adult coloring time Fridays, Jan. 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 3:30-4:45 p.m., in the Community Room.

Feeling stressed out? Need an excuse to give yourself some time off? The Friends and Staff of Cos Cob Library invite you to decompress with a design just waiting for you to color, any way you wish.

Coloring supplies provided, but you may bring your own.

Registration is not required; drop in.