RMA lecture: Public Works Day

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) hosts a lecture, “Public Works Day,” presented by Amy Siebert, commissioner of Greenwich’s Department of Public Works on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Amy Siebert and some of her department heads will discuss current and planned activities and issues in front of her department.

Greenwich’s Commissioner of Public Works is responsible for all matters involved in the construction, development and maintenance of the physical properties of the town, except for the design and maintenance of school property. The department also provides technical and engineering services to other town departments and agencies. Specifically it handles waster removal, sewers, Highway maintenance (including leaf and snow removal), permits, building inspection, building construction and maintenance, and Engineering.

Amy Siebert has served as commissioner of Greenwich’s Department of Public Works since 2008 and as deputy commissioner since 2007, following three and a half years as sewer commissioner. She earned a bachelor of science degree from Cornell University, a master’s of science and a master’s in public affairs from the University of Texas/Austin.

Next week: James Heavey, Greenwich Chief of Police speaks on “Training at the National FBI Academy.”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Our social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by speaker at 11. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]