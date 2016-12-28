Greenwich Post

Film screening of Once in a Lifetime

By Greenwich Post on December 28, 2016

The JCC Greenwich Teen Action Committee is hosting a film screening of Once in a Lifetime  on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5:30 p.m., at Bow Tie Cinemas, 2 Railroad Avenue, Greenwich. All teenagers in the community are invited to attend. Complimentary tickets may be reserved online at JCCGreenwich.org or by calling 203-552-1818.

Film synopsis

A devoted history teacher at a Paris high school taps lessons of the Holocaust to motivate her troubled students in this uplifting drama based on a true story. A teacher with 20 years of experience, Anne Gueguen is determined to give the best education she can to her underprivileged inner-city pupils. Overcoming their apathy, however, is proving to be more difficult than expected. Frustrated but undaunted, Anne tests her multicultural classroom with a unique assignment: a national competition on the theme of child victims of the Nazi concentration camps. The project is initially met with extreme resistance, until a face-to-face encounter with a Holocaust survivor changes the class’s attitude dramatically. Despite their long-shot odds of winning, these once-rebellious teens soon begin to see one another – and themselves — in a whole new light.

For more information, visit JCCGreenwich.org.

onceinalifetime

