Greenwich Town Swimming Championships results

The 16th annual edition of Greenwich Town Swimming Championships sponsored by the YWCA of Greenwich Dolphins Swim Team concluded after being interrupted for the first time ever by the Saturday morning snowstorm. Challenged by the approaching holiday the organizers split the meet into four sessions and the event completed at Greenwich High School.

The meet featured more than 300 swimmers from the Town’s five team groups competed in 60 age group events and included: the YWCA Dolphins; the YMCA Marlins; the Boys and Girls Club Barracudas, the Sharks and the Convent of the Sacred Heart.

Leading the way at the top of the gold medal chart was the Dolphins Meghan Lynch, 13, with five wins all in meet record times and teammate Kate Hazlett, 16, who won four titles with three meet record times.

Action in the 8-and-under girl’s group had Hanna Flakstad, 8, of the Dolphins win two events, taking the 25-yard Breaststroke at 22.14 and the 25-Butterfly at 20.52.

The 9-10 Girls class saw Payton Foster, 10, of the Dolphins pick up three golds winning the 50-Free at 30.30; the 50-Back at 34.57 and the 50-Butterfly at 33.07.

The 11-12 class saw Daphne Edwards, 12, of the Dolphins grab three golds taking the 50-Free at 27.63; the 50-Back at 31.95 and the 50-Butterfly at 31.16.

The Dolphins Meghan Lynch, 13, claimed three individual gold medals in the 13-14 group, all in meet record time, winning the 100-Free at 53.52; the 100-Back at 1:00.02 and the 100-Breast at 1:06.92.

The 15-18 girls group saw the Dolphins’ Kate Hazlett, 16, win the 100-Free and 100-Back with respective meet record times of 51.96 and 59.72. Hazlett also won the 100-Butterfly at 1:00.31.

Other single event winners on the girl’s side included Sofia Yee, 8, in the 25-Free; Kaleigh Murphy, 8, in the 25-Back, both from the Greenwich YMCA Marlins; The Dolphins Sydney Jee, 10, took the groups 50-Breast at 38.95. The Marlins Brielle Gold, 12, won the 11-12 50-Breaststroke at 35.44; Emma Marshall, 13, of the Dolphins touched first in the 100-Butterfly at 1:07.65, with Emmy Sammons and Kortney Knudsen, both 15, of the Dolphins knotted for gold at 1:16.87 in the 100-Breaststroke.

Action on the boy’s side saw Jackson Shaw, 7, of the Marlins take a pair golds, winning the 25-Back at 20.45 and the 25-Breast at 25.53. The Dolphins Charlie Koven and Henry Wise, both 8, won the 25-Free at 16.23 and the 25-Fly at 19.68 respectively.

The 9-10 class saw Alexei Simyavin, 10, of the Marlins double up with wins in the 50-Breast at 36.09 for a meet record and 50-Fly at 35.38. The Boys and Girls Club Barracuda’s Gavyn Gennarelli took gold in the 50-Free at 31.58, with Connor Ohl of the Dolphins winning the 50-Back at 37.94.

The 11-12 boy’s class had Patrick Mullen, 12, of the Dolphins take 3 golds winning the 50-Free, 50-Breast and 50-Fly with respective times of 25.21, 32.39 and 28.18. The 50-Breast time was a new meet mark. The Marlins Ivan Sinyavin, 12, took the 50-Back gold at 31.79.

The 13-14 Boy’s group had Christian Lanuza, 13, of the Marlins and Mark Merson, 14, of the Dolphins each win a pair of golds. Lanuza touched first in the 100-Breast and 100-Free with respective times of 1;09.59 and 53.33. Merson, grabbed the 100-Back and Fly titles with times of 1:03.57 and 1:00.59, respectively.

The 15-and-over class had the Marlins Alexander Ivanov, 15, win three golds taking the 100-Free, Breast and Fly races with times of 52.50, 1:17.03 and 1:04.30, respectively.

The 8-10-year old mixed stroke races saw Rory Keller, 10, of the Dolphins; Sydney Jee and Penny Lazar, 10, of the Dolphins take respective titles in the 100-Back at 1:13.68; the 100-Breast at 1:22.19 and the 100-Fly at 1:11.74. The Mixed 10-and-over 200-yard stroke events had Christine Flood, 14, win the 200-Back at 2;3.55; Lynch took the 200-Breast with a meet record time of 2:20.01; and Hazlett took the 200-Fly at 2:08.47 for a meet record.

The distance races saw Kortney Knudsen, 15, take the 400-IM at 5:00.84, with Lynch winning in a meet record of 5:05.04 in the Girls 500-Free. The boys races saw Dolphins’ Jaden Nygaard, 13, win the 400-IM at 5:08.61 and Ryan Bedell, 17, of the Dolphins lower the meet mark in the 500-Free to 4:55.76.