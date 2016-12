A grand reopening of The Hilfiger Learning Center at Audubon Greenwich will be held on Sunday, Jan. 25, from 1-3 p.m., 613 Riversville Road.

Festivities will include live animals, backyard birdwatching, nature crafts, puppet-theater, and other activities. Hot cocoa and snacks will be served.

Admission: children and seniors, $3; adults, $6.

For more details or to RSVP, contact [email protected]