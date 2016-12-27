RMA Lecture: Inside the Mennonite and Hutterite Communities

Retired Men’s Association of Greenwich, Inc. (RMA) will host a discussion,“Inside the Mennonite and Hutterite Communities” by Mike and Sally Harris on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church, Lafayette Place, Greenwich.

Mike and Sally Harris have developed a passion for cultural photography. Over the past several years, they have traveled around the U.S. and abroad capturing the essence of a place by photographing its people in their daily lives.

Recently they befriended a Mennonite family in southwest Pennsylvania and have visited and photographed the family on several occasions. This photo shows them with their Mennonite friends.

While out west this past summer, the Harrises visited four Hutterite communities and were heartened by the warm welcome.

Their photographs attempt to illustrate the Anabaptist way of life – the simplicity, the emphasis on family and the traditions.

The Harrises are active members of the Stamford Photography Club. They have exhibited in numerous shows around Fairfield County and enjoy presenting photo essays to various groups.

Next week: Amy Siebert, “Greenwich’s Department of Public Works”

The Greenwich Retired Men’s Association offers a free program every Wednesday that is open to the public, both men and women; no reservations are required. Our social break starts at 10:40 a.m. followed promptly by our speaker at 11 a.m. Programs are at the First Presbyterian Church, 1 West Putnam in Greenwich. For additional information see greenwichrma.org or contact [email protected]