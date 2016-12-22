Film Night & Wine Tasting at Audubon Greenwich

Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road will host a Pollinator Potluck, Movie and Wine Tasting featuring the film Bag It on Sunday, Jan. 8. Cocktail hour from 6-6:45, film viewing, 6:45-8 p.m.

Discover the impact of plastic on the environment, wildlife and human health. Potluck appetizers, desserts provided by Granola Bar, fresh popcorn provided by Happiness is… and wine tasting with The Study Fine Wines.

To RSVP and to sign up to bring an appetizer or bottle of wine, contact Kim Gregory at 203-918-5254 or [email protected]

This free event is being presented by Audubon Greenwich and the Greenwich Garden Club Conservation Committee, along with Green Fingers Garden Club • Hortulus Garden Club • Greenwich Land Trust • Greening our Children • Greenwich Community Gardens • Save the Sound • Whole Foods • Granola Bar • North Street Pharmacy • Garden Education.