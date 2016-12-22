Reindeer Fest and Holiday Stroll events raise $8,000 for Kids in Crisis

Fundraising activities during the 8th annual Greenwich Reindeer Festival & Santa’s Village and the 8th annual Greenwich Holiday Stroll Weekend presented by Whole Foods Market resulted in a donation of more than $8,000 for Kids in Crisis. Katie Kilroy Smiley of Kids in Crisis visited Sam Bridge Nursery & Greenhouses in Greenwich this week to accept the money from Sam Bridge owners Mary Jo Bridge Palmer, Sam and Ron Bridge and Tammi Ketler of TMK Sports & Entertainment, producer of the holiday events.

During the Holiday Stroll Weekend at Sam Bridge, $5 from every photo with Santa and $5 from every wreath purchased over $50 was donated to Kids in Crisis. Additional money was raised during the Stroll through the Dance It Out class with Billy Blanks Jr., hosted by Arthur Murray Grande Ballroom, a Stroll kickoff shopping event at Ralph Lauren and a Tesla raffle. Ongoing fundraising at the Greenwich Reindeer Festival, which continues through Dec. 24, includes a Kids in Crisis Giving Tree and the sale of reindeer ornaments made of recycled Pepsi cans by Kenyan artists.

Located in Cos Cob, Kids in Crisis is Connecticut’s only free, round-the-clock agency providing emergency shelter, crisis counseling and community educational programs for children of all ages and families dealing with a wide range of crises — domestic violence, mental health and family problems, substance abuse, economic difficulties and more. Since its founding in 1978, Kids in Crisis has helped more than 138,000 Connecticut children and families; last year, over 6,384 children and families received assistance from the organization. More information about the programs and services offered by Kids in Crisis can be found at kidsincrisis.org.

The reindeer will remain at Sam Bridge until about 2 p.m. on Dec. 23 but Santa will stay on for photos from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

For more information, visit Greenwichreindeerfestival.com.