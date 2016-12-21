Greenwich family seeks support in the fight against Alzheimer’s

Dougie’s Stand By, located in Port Chester, N.Y., is well-known for its hot dogs, burgers, chili and breakfast, but the eatery is quickly earning a reputation as a fundraising powerhouse. This success is driven by the faces behind the counter, the Zaccagnini family including restaurant co-owners Douglas and Steven, and their mother Barbara, a well-known realtor with Coldwell Banker. In 2016 alone, the family, who has lived in Greenwich for more than 25 years, has raised more than $40,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.

Yet, the trio has not reached their year-end goal and they are enlisting the support of the local community to join them in their fight against Alzheimer’s disease. “People don’t realize that every dollar truly helps,” offers Barbara. “We are striving to surpass last year’s goal of raising $60,000 and would welcome the support. Please give this holiday season, it feels good and you are helping people in need.”

Through Dec. 31, donations may be made online at alz.org/ct by visiting the family’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s Team Page or by calling the Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter at 860-828-2828. Proceeds benefit the 74,000 people who are living with Alzheimer’s disease and their 177,000 caregivers.

Since the 2013, the Dougie’s Stand By Team has raised $152,000 to combat Alzheimer’s disease. The Zaccagnini family’s annual fundraising events have attracted strong community support including Dougie’s Stand By annual Alzheimer’s Day that raised $13,438 in just under five hours. In 2014, the Zaccagnini family was surprised and humbled when the inaugural Alzheimer’s Day resulted in a $50,000 donation. Barbara Zaccagnini also hosts an annual festive cookie swap that raises funds and instills guests with the spirit of the season.

The Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter is the primary source of information and support to the thousands of Connecticut residents dealing with the effects of Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. The mission: To eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Visit alz.org/ct for more information.

