Twins Judy and Joy: Mulled wine warm up

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year, there’ll be much mistle-toe-ing, and hearts will be glowing, when loved ones are near.”

Somehow the holidays have crept up on us again and we must get right to the planning stages for our meals as well as the gift giving. If you just take the time to think and plan ahead, it can be easier getting this all done on time.

Judy and I sit down and plan each and every part of the many holiday meals we will be serving, beginning with the appetizers and right down to the yummy desserts. And don’t forget the homemade food gifts that we love to share with our friends and family.

Whether you are entertaining your guests on a cold winter’s night or giving a bottle of Judy’s favorite mulled wine as a hostess gift, you will not only be a hit but will warm hearts. It definitely warms from the inside out!

The recipe we have shared with you today is wonderful for your holiday but also makes the perfect gift. This recipe was given to her many years ago.

The aroma of winter spices is welcoming and intoxicating. Be careful, you may miss the holiday if you drink too much! Happy holidays!

Judy’s Holiday Mulled Wine

The aroma of winter spices creates a warm and welcoming feel as soon as you open the front door to greet your guests!

one bottle of red wine (suggestions: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot)

one peeled and sliced orange

1/4 cup of brandy

8-10 cloves*

1/3 cup honey or sugar

3 cinnamon sticks

1 allspice

Serves 4-6.

*Cloves are very strong in flavor. We started with just a few, simmered for an hour and then tasted. You can swap out any of these ingredients for what you family prefers: You can’t ruin this!