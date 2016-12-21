Kids in Crisis receives grant from Wells Fargo

Kids in Crisis was awarded a $10,000 grant by Wells Fargo to support the organization’s mission is to protect infants, children, and teens from abuse and family crisis.

Kids in Crisis (kidsincrisis.org) is Connecticut’s only free, round-the-clock agency providing emergency shelter, crisis counseling and community educational programs for children of all ages and families dealing with a wide range of crises – domestic violence, mental health and family problems, substance abuse, economic difficulties and more. Since its founding in 1978, Kids in Crisis has helped more than 138,000 Connecticut children and families; last year, 6,384 children and families received assistance from the organization.

“We truly appreciate the support Wells Fargo has provided,” said Shari Shapiro, Executive Director of Kids in Crisis. “We will use this grant to support our emergency shelter, which provides free, 24/7 care for children who need a safe place to stay, as well as our community programs, available at no cost for families and kids throughout Fairfield County.”

Under the Community Connections program, Wells Fargo team members are able to nominate a nonprofit organization that has had a positive impact in their local community. They may include organizations serving underprivileged youth, community development or other public interests.

“Our local branches see which nonprofits are out in the community making a difference every day,” said Wells Fargo District Manager Lauren Torres. “We use this as an opportunity to celebrate and say thank you to Kids in Crisis for all of the value they have provided to our community over the past year.

“Many of our Wells Fargo team members also volunteer or are impacted by Kids in Crisis in some way,” said Torres. “We’re proud to help Kids in Crisis serve the communities where we live and work whenever we can.”

Greenwich Selectman John Toner, who was on hand for the check presentation, added, “Kids in Crisis is such a vital part of the well-being of our community, and the generosity shown by Wells Fargo is truly commendable.”