Craig Martin joins Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation Board

The Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation (FCF) today announced the addition of veteran health and life science market strategist Craig Martin to its board. Martin is CEO of strategy and communications firm Feinstein Kean Healthcare (FKH), an Ogilvy company based in Cambridge, Mass., with offices in other life science, health and technology hubs around the country.

Martin has been an advisor to leading and emerging biotech, pharmaceutical, diagnostic, health IT and other companies and advocacy organizations for nearly three decades, managing businesses, teams and consultancies based in Cambridge, New York, Washington, DC, and Brussels, Belgium.

During the past decade in particular, he has spent considerable time working with companies and non-profit groups focused in rare disease and oncology. He has also been a speaker and advisor on shifting advocacy models that reflect the new role of patients and their data in biomedical research and development.

“Craig Martin adds a heightened level of expertise to the FCF board. He brings a deep knowledge of the medical research environment and how FCF might best interact with it. Craig also helps FCF to see where we stand in the broader, rare cancer foundation world, and how we can do better at what we do,” states Marna Davis, board chairman of the FCF. “His respect in the healthcare community and passion for helping rare cancers such as ours will benefit the many patients and families challenged by this disease. We are incredibly honored to have him on board.”

“Craig adds an incredible dimension to our growing foundation, and our accelerated path to a cure for fibrolamellar,” said John Hopper, executive director of the FCF. “We’re committed to the children and young adults facing this very aggressive, and often fatal, liver cancer to continually add meaningful expertise to our board, such as Craig. His respect in the healthcare community and passion for helping rare cancers such as ours will benefit the hundreds of patients and families challenged by this disease.”

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to help serve the fibrolamellar cancer community,” said Martin. “I’ve been really impressed by the incredible progress FCF has made in a few short years – attracting partners like the Broad Institute, Cancer Research Institute, Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Rockefeller, Stanford, UCSF, UNC, University of Vermont and Yale. FCF’s efforts have given real hope to young adults and families affected by this devastating disease, and have helped create the scientific foundation for breakthrough discoveries that will lead us closer to treatments and a cure.”

About the Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation

The Fibrolamellar Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization founded in 2009, dedicated to spreading awareness and raising research funds to find effective treatments and a cure for Fibrolamellar Cancer, a rare liver cancer affecting young adults. For more information, go to https://fibrofoundation.org/.

About Fibrolamellar Cancer

Fibrolamellar (fibro-la-mel-lar) Hepatocellular Carcinoma is a rare liver cancer that usually occurs in young adults who have no history of liver disease. Fibrolamellar has an incidence rate of 1 in 5,000,000 in the population at large. Fibrolamellar is considered an ultra-rare cancer falling well below the definition of ultra-rare, which is fewer than 1,000 cases per year. Patients typically present with symptoms which may include abdominal, shoulder or back pain, loss of appetite, weight loss, jaundice, and occasionally a palpable mass. Check out FCF’s FAQ page for a discussion of current treatment approaches for fibrolamellar.