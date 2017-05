Audubon Greenwich, 613 Riversville Road will hold Project FeederWatch and Citizen Science Bird Watch on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 2-3 p.m.

Join Audubon Greenwich as they identify and count the birds at their feeders — important data they will report to the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology. Learn how you can participate in this citizen science project from your own yard.

All ages are welcome.

Admission: $3/member, $6/non-member.

RSVP to Ted at [email protected] or 203-930-1353.