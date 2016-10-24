Master Chef event to benefit American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association “Change the Future” Master Chef Event will be held at the Greenwich Country Club on Nov. 15.

The Master Chefs this year are Chef Rui Correia of Douro Restaurant, Chef Frederic Kieffer of l’escale Restaurant, Chefs Lisa & Stephen Maronian of Sweet Lisa’s, Chef Conor Horton of The J House Restaurant, Chef Edward Varipapa of Leon’s Restaurant, Chef Marc Weber of On The Marc and Fleisher Craft Butchery.

The chefs participate in a unique and interactive cooking adventure through a live video feed from kitchen to ballroom. Guests enjoy a five-course farm-to-plate diner paired with wines specially selected by Val’s Putnam Wine &Liquors. The Emcee of the evening Victor Rallo Restaurateur, Wine Critic and TV Personality of EAT! DRINK! ITALY! Will guide guests through a culinary experience.

The evening is chaired by Shelly Tretter Lynch, James Parker and Taylor Kearns.

Proceeds benefit the American Diabetes Association Camp Carefree, Research, Advocacy and Wellness Education. Over the last three years the Change the Future Chef Event has raised more than $400,000.

For tickets: diabetes.org/changethefuture or contact Hope Jayes at the American Diabetes Association at 203-639-0385, ext. 3536 or [email protected]