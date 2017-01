Friends of the Cos Cob Library will host Chess for All with Rich Jackson Thursday, Sept. 22, at 3:30, in the community room of the Cos Cob Library.

National Master, Rich Jackson, will provide instruction, supervise play and challenge you to a game or two.

All skill levels are welcome. Space is limited to 20 participants.

Stop in to sign up or call 203-622-6883 to reserve a spot.