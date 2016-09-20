Week of Sept. 26 declared Greenwich’s third Diabetes Awareness Week

On Monday, Sept. 12, at 11:30 a.m. Peter J. Tesei, First Selectman of the Town of Greenwich signed a proclamation declaring the week of September 26, 2016 as Greenwich’s third Diabetes Awareness Week. Selectman Tesei urges all citizens to be aware of the risks of diabetes.

The proclamation signing officially announces the week of September 26, 2016, as Greenwich’s Diabetes Awareness Week. Pre-Diabetes has reached epidemic status and 86 million Americans have diabetes. Over 990,000 are in Connecticut. Over 30 million Americans have diabetes, over 350,000 in Connecticut, and 60,000 right in Fairfield County.

On Wednesday Sept. 28, 20016, Yoga Smoga located at 68 Greenwich Avenue will be hosting “Change your Future, Fight Diabetes” presentation at 6 p.m., featuring Dwayne July founder of Fit By July. The ADA RISK Test and other information will also be available at Whole Foods Market Greenwich and Greenwich YWCA.

The culminating event supporting the American Diabetes is the “Change the Future” chef event at the Greenwich Country Club on Nov. 15, 2016 and Co-Chaired by Shelly Tretter Lynch, James Parker, and Taylor Kearns. Over the last three years the Change the Future Chef Event has raised over $400,000.

For more information on Yoga Smoga Greenwich Diabetes Awareness Night or Change of the Future Chef Event for tickets diabetes.org/changethefuture or contact Hope Jayes at the American Diabetes Association at 203.639.0385 ext: 3536 or [email protected]