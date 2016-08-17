CNN to broadcast Green Party town hall tonight

Green Party presidential nominee Dr. Jill Stein and her running mate, human rights activist Ajamu Baraka, will hold their first major-network televised town hall on CNN on Wednesday, Aug. 17, from 9-10 p.m.

This historic third-party town hall comes at a time when an unprecedented proportion of the American electorate is looking for choices beyond the traditional two-party system. A full 40% of registered voters identify as Independent, outnumbering both Democrats and Republicans; the highest percentage of independents in more than 75 years of public opinion polling (Pew). Both Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton are widely considered to be the most disliked and untrustworthy presidential candidates in history (NYT/CBS). Many voters who plan to cast their ballot for Clinton or Trump describe their choice as a vote against the opposing candidate, rather than as a show of support for their own (Pew).

Dr. Stein and Baraka welcomed their invitation to hold the town hall as a unique opportunity to present a transformative policy platform and vision for American society to voters, at a time when the nation is confronted with urgent issues regarding climate change, the economy, foreign wars, and racial tensions.

“For the first time ever, the Green nominees for president and vice president will have an hour on prime-time television to make the case for a truly progressive plan that puts people, planet and peace over profit,” Dr. Stein noted. “The majority of Americans are fed up with a rigged economy, a rigged political system, and a false choice between the least popular establishment party candidates in history. I look forward to reaching the millions who want something better with our vision for an America that works for all of us. We offer not only an agenda based on our shared values, but a practical blueprint for a just and sustainable future that pays for itself through the benefits of peace, health, and education dividends.”

Baraka added: “The town hall meeting will be an incredible opportunity for the campaign to engage the American people directly with its vision for the future and the message that a real democratic choice exists beyond the two-party monopoly.”

The Town Hall will be broadcast from 9-10 p.m. ET on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español, and will also be live-streamed on the network’s online platform CNN Go. More than 100 Town Hall Watch Parties have been organized by Stein-Baraka supporters across the country. For more information on the nationwide watch parties, visit jill2016.com/townhall.