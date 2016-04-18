Greenwich Library: Health programs, technology training, teen programs

Health programs

This month, Greenwich Library will sponsor a seminar on the issues surrounding the important decisions when faced with caring for an elderly parent. Three experts weigh in on legal issues, care management, and memory care.

The Greenwich Library Health Information Center provides privacy and access to resources and information on a variety of health related topics. The Center houses more than 100 reference books, 40 periodicals, four medical databases, a health-focused bulletin board and two dedicated printer-enabled workstations. A full-time Health Librarian is available to help patrons utilize Library resources.

Thursday, May 12 from 6-7:30 p.m., Realities of Caring for an Elderly Parent

Three experts will discuss choosing and providing care for aging seniors and loved ones during this important seminar. The panel will answer questions regarding long-term care payment, delivery, and the aging process.

Speakers include John Massih, an elder care attorney specializing in estate planning, business and asset protection; will discuss legal issues facing seniors and their families. Sheila O’Brien, RN, BSN, CMC and Director at O’Brien Care Management will discuss the role of the Case Manager who provides oversight of medical, personal and social care. MaryAnn Ciambriello, RN, BSN, CAT is a certified Alzheimer’s and dementia trainer and will discuss memory care for the elderly. This event will be held in the Meeting Room and is open to all at no charge.

Regular Health Programming and Other Wellness Programs of Interest

On Wednesday, May 11 from 1-3:30 p.m., the Greenwich Senior Center will present Blazing a New Trail: Hope in the Light of Darkness with author and Sandy Hook teacher Kaitlin Roig-DeBellis in the Cole Auditorium. Call 203-862-6721 to register.

On Thursday, May 19 from 7-8:45 p.m. in the Cole Auditorium, Dr. John W. Rowe of Columbia University will speak on “The Challenges and Opportunities of an Aging Society”. This is the first talk in the Inaugural Signature Series sponsored by The Commission on Aging and other community organizations.

Every Monday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., (May 2, 9, 16, 23) free blood pressure screenings are conducted by a registered nurse from Greenwich Hospital in the Health Information Center on the first floor. No appointment necessary.

May’s Health Information Center Book Display, (a topical selection of Library resources curated by the Library’s Health Librarian), will be on Mental Health.

For more information about health programming or resources, contact Health Librarian Sandra Chan at [email protected] , call (203) 625-6549, or visit www.greenwichlibrary.org/health.

Technology Training Center in May

This month in the Technology Training Center patrons can learn how to navigate the new Library website, hear about Lynda.com for online training and take a basic Excel class. Those looking to land a new job can attend a two-hour resume writing workshop on the Career Coach and entrepreneurs can learn how content marketing can bring in more business and leads. The May lineup of classes will also feature a presentation on how to find anything or anyone using Google.

All year long, Greenwich Library training staff is available to help patrons explore new technologies and develop the skills they need to make online life more productive and enjoyable. Classes are offered in a comfortable environment for all participants, regardless of level. Programs are 55 minutes long and held in the Training Center unless noted.

Tuesday, May 3 from 10-11 a.m. and Thursday, May 5 from 2-3 p.m., Meet Our New Website

Enjoy a one-hour orientation on the Library’s new website which launched in April. Improvements to navigation and design make content and collections easier to find.

Monday, May 9 from 2-3:30 p.m., Explode Your Business’s Online Presence

Take content marketing to the next level. This workshop is for entrepreneurs who are struggling to produce ongoing original marketing content. Instructor: Noelle Gross.

Wednesday, May 11 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Career Coach: Create a Great Resume

Sponsored by the American Job Center, the Career Coach is offering a 2-hour Resume Writing workshop, held at 10 am and repeated at 1 pm. The Career Coach bus is equipped with 10 PC work stations and Internet access and is parked outside the Library’s West Putnam Avenue entrance. Arrive early to sign-up.

Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Trending Monthly: The Art of Searching the Web

Find anyone and anything by learning how to use Google the right way. All devices welcome!

Instructor: Lance Pendleton.

Monday, May 16 at 2 p.m., Digital Collections: Lynda

An introduction to Lynda.com, an online educational site that includes over 3,000 courses (and over 130,000 videos) in popular fields like web design, web development, IT, education/instruction, media production, and business.

Monday, May 23 from 6-8 p.m., Basic Excel and Beyond

This class will begin with an exploration of using the ribbons to create basic worksheets, then cover how to create and modify charts.

Regular Technology Training Center Programming and Other Programs of Interest

Get hands-on assistance at the Library’s regular Drop-in Computer Lab, offered three times each week: on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Thursdays at 3 p.m., from May 3 – 31 (no lab on 5/14 – see Trending Monthly listing). Help is now available on Tuesdays for nonprofit managers with questions on annual giving, grants and email/social media outreach. Bilingual assistance in Spanish is available at most labs. Use your own device or practice with ours.

For more information contact Training Center staff at [email protected] , call (203) 625-6508, or visit www.greenwichlibrary.org/TechnologyTrainingCenter.aspx.

Teen programs

This month fans of steampunk can hear Connecticut-based young adult author A.L. Davroe speak about her new book Nexis and learn about life as an author. Middle School students can explore a different kind of STEAM by tackling a creative hands-on project during How-To Tuesday. The Teen Student Leadership Council will meet three times this month, but the Middle School group will be on hiatus.

Thursdays, May 5, 12 and 19 at 7 p.m., Student Leadership Council Meeting – Teens

Teen Student Leaders will meet twice in April. Students in grades 8-12 gather at Teen Central on the second floor to brainstorm about using library resources to initiate and execute projects relevant to their peer group in exchange for community service hours. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m., Friday Night Chess

National Master Rich Jackson will provide instruction, supervise play and challenge students to an occasional match. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring a love of the game and a desire to learn.

Saturday, May 7 from 1-2:30 p.m., YA Author Talk with A.L. Davroe

Connecticut steampunk author A. L. Davroe will meet with teen readers and aspiring authors for a Q & A and reading from her newest novel Nexis. In the Greenwich Library Meeting Room, no reservations required.

Tuesday, May 17 from 4 – 5 p.m., [email protected] : How-To Tuesday

Open to students in grades 6-8. Registration began on 4/17 via our online calendar. How-To Tuesday explores a different topic each month in a STEAM based hands-on format. This program is part of [email protected] , a series designed to foster creative and collaborative learning for all ages. Contact Siobhan Schugmann at 203-625-6536 for more information.

Thursday, May 19 at 4:30 p.m., Middle School Book Club

Middle School Book Club is for literature fans in grades 6-8. This month’s book is Turn Left at the Cow by Lisa Bullard. Thirteen-year-old Trav feels like a fish out of water in rural Minnesota in this funny mystery about a boy who discovers his dad may have been a bank robber. Register for the program and pick up a copy of the book at the 2nd floor reference desk.

For more information about Greenwich Library programs for students in grades 6-12, contact Teen Services Librarian Ed Morrissey [email protected] , call (203) 622-7918, or visit www.greenwichlibrary.org/teens.