Greenwich Library offers business, technology and teen programs in January

This month, Greenwich Library patrons can learn about family financial planning and how to avoid identity theft from the experts. Small business owners will enjoy a program on using LinkedIn to grow their business and Judith Margolin will demystify the world of foundation proposal writing. January offerings will include an entertaining presentation by Maria Scrivan on the career of a cartoonist.

Programs are open to all at no charge and held in the Library Meeting Room unless otherwise indicated. Experienced librarians are available to help you navigate the Library’s extensive business databases, directories, investor information and nonprofit resources, via email or in person.

Thursday, January 7 from 6:30 – 9 p.m., Family Financial Planning

The workshop focuses on helping and educating families to understand important aspects of family financial planning and money management. Topics to be covered include: tax saving and retirement planning, college financial aid application and health and wealth protection as well as estate planning. The presentation runs from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., and will be followed by one-on-one consultations with Holly Cao of CFA & TransAmerica Financial Advisors. This program is open to the public at no charge. Please register using our online calendar.

Wednesday, January 13 from 7 – 9 p.m., Cartooning with Maria Scrivan

Syndicated cartoonist and Greenwich native Maria Scrivan will share her funniest cartoons from her newspaper comic Half Full in a highly visual and entertaining presentation. She’ll discuss her career as a syndicated cartoonist and licensing artist, her work for MAD Magazine and her work’s appearance on national television. Maria will describe her process and address the age-old question, “Where do you get your ideas?”

Wednesday, January 20 from 6 – 8 p.m., SCORE – LinkedIn to Grow Your Business

With more than 250 million members, Linkedin® is the largest and fastest growing professional social networking platform. This SCORE program will help you learn how LinkedIn can help you grow your business; develop a customer friendly personal profile; connect and communicate with prospects and customers; increase referrals and manage prospect lists. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m.

Monday, January 25, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., Protect When You Connect

According to the 2014 Identity Fraud Report by Javelin Strategy and Research, identity thieves take a new victim every 2 seconds. Julie Jason, award-winning author, columnist and money manager will provide tips on how to avoid scams and how to protect from and respond to identity theft.

Wednesday, January 27, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., How to Craft a Proposal to a Foundation

Proposal writing is the single skill most sought-after by savvy nonprofit managers. On one hand, writing a grant proposal is quite simple and follows a basic formula, on the other, this may be your only chance to put your case for funding in front of a foundation. Judith Margolin of NeedaGrant.org will provide submission techniques and invaluable tips on what to include in your proposal narrative and budget. The program is open to the public at no charge. Please register using our online calendar.

Bloomberg Terminal Access

Patrons can sign up to use the Bloomberg Professional Service computer at the Main Reference Desk or sign up in advance by calling (203) 622-7910.

Business programs and services are made available to Library patrons at no charge through the support of the Greenwich Library Board of Trustees and contributions by generous donors.

AT THE GREENWICH LIBRARY TECHNOLOGY TRAINING CENTER IN JANUARY

All Day eBooks, LinkedIn for Entrepreneurs, Internet TV and More

This month in the Technology Training Center the proud new owners of eReaders can learn how to download eBooks, and business owners can learn how to use LinkedIn to generate more visibility. The January lineup of classes will also feature presentations on internet TV, health technology trends and Excel training.

All year long, Greenwich Library training staff is available to help patrons explore new technologies and develop the skills they need to make online life more productive and enjoyable. Classes are offered in a comfortable environment for all participants, regardless of level. Programs are one hour long, held in the Training Center and are open to the public at no charge unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, January 6 from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., All Day eBooks

Did you receive a new eReader over the holidays? Join us for walk-in eBook help and learn how to download library eBooks using Overdrive on your eReader. Please know all usernames and passwords for your Kindle, Apple and Android accounts.

Monday, January 11 at 2 – 3:30 p.m., LinkedIn for Entrepreneurs with Noelle Gross

Linkedin® is a powerful platform and database of contacts, boasting over 250 million members. For entrepreneurs, this database provides huge potential to boost your business. This presentation is for those with a profile already in place who are interested in advanced techniques, such as presenting the correct professional brand, finding the right contacts, and generating more visibility/sales.

Wednesday, January 13 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Career Coach: Microsoft Excel

Sponsored by the American Job Center, the Career Coach mobile classroom is offering two, 2-hour Microsoft Excel training sessions. Level 1 training is at 10 am and level 2 at 1 pm. The Career Coach bus is equipped with 10 PC work stations and Internet access and is parked at the Library’s West Putnam Avenue entrance. Arrive early to sign-up.

Saturday, January 23 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Trending Monthly: Health & Technology

Separate myths from reality with the food industry and what is really the “healthiest” way to live, and how we can use technology to track it, and maintain it, and have fun with it. Trending Monthly is all about what’s new and hot in Technology. Instructor Lance Pendelton.

Monday, January 25 at 2 p.m., Internet TV

There will be an emphasis on the new Apple TV, Gen 4 with touch remote, Siri voice and a new TVOS. The powerful yet easy user experience, usage and Apps included will also be covered.

Regular Technology Training Center Programming and Other Programs of Interest

The Library’s regular Drop-in Computer Lab is offered three times each week: on Saturdays and Tuesdays at 11 a.m., and Thursdays at 3 p.m., from January 5 through 30. NEW! Help is now available on Tuesdays for nonprofit managers with questions on annual giving, grants and email/social media outreach. Get hands-on assistance with new gadgets, downloading eBooks and audiobooks using OverDrive, Library databases, Microsoft Office, Internet search, email, online forms, social media, job search, basic computing and more with Library staff. Bilingual assistance in Spanish is available at most labs. Use your own device or practice with ours.

For more information contact Training Center staff at [email protected], call (203) 625-6508

GREENWICH LIBRARY TEEN PROGRAMS IN JANUARY

Middle and High School Student Leadership Council and How-To Tuesday

This month, students in grades 6-8 can create a unique piece of art with a built-in working circuit during How-To Tuesday. The Library’s regularly scheduled teen programs, including middle school and high school Student Leadership Council, Friday Night Chess and Middle School Book Club meet monthly and are open to all without registration or charge unless otherwise indicated.

Wednesday, January 6 at 7 p.m., Student Leadership Council Meeting – Middle School

This is a newly formed group designed to accommodate enthusiastic student leaders in grades 6-8. Much like Student Leaders for the upper grades, middle school students will meet at Teen Central on the second floor to brainstorm about using library resources to initiate and execute projects relevant to their peer group in exchange for community service hours. Refreshments will be served.

Thursday, January 7 at 7 p.m., Student Leadership Council Meeting – Teens

Students in grades 8-12 gather at Teen Central on the second floor to brainstorm about using library resources to initiate and execute projects relevant to their peer group in exchange for community service hours. Refreshments will be served.

Friday, January 8 at 7 p.m., Friday Night Chess

National Master Rich Jackson will provide instruction, supervise play and challenge students to an occasional match. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Bring a love of the game or a desire to learn.

Tuesday, January 19 from 4 – 5 p.m. How-To Tuesday

Create a customized piece of art with a built-in, working circuit using paper, copper tape, LED lights, and more to construct your own unique design. Open to grades 6-8 at no charge. Registration begins December 20 using our online calendar. How-To Tuesday explores a different topic each month in a hands-on format. Contact Siobhan Schugmann at 203-625-6536 for more information.

Thursday, January 28 at 4:30 p.m., Middle School Book Club

Middle School Book Club is for literature fans in grades 6-8. This month’s book is Greenglass House by Kate Milford. In this story, twelve-year-old Milo, the innkeepers’ adopted son, plans to spend his winter holidays relaxing, but soon guests are arriving with strange stories about the house sending Milo and Meddy, the cook’s daughter, on an adventure. Register for the program and pick up a copy of the book at the 2nd floor reference desk.

For more information about Greenwich Library programs for students in grades 6-12, contact Teen Services Librarian Ed Morrissey

