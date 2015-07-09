Douglas VanderHorn Architects wins 2015 Alice Washburn House Award

The Connecticut chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) has honored Douglas VanderHorn Architects with the 2015 Alice Washburn House Award. This prestigious annual design competition, co-sponsored by Connecticut Magazine and published in their July 2015 issue, acknowledges excellence in traditional house design. Focused on style, the Alice Washburn House award is about the thoughtful and delightful adaptation of tradition to address 21st century needs in residential form.

VanderHorn’s waterfront shingle style residence was recognized with this esteemed distinction. The home nestles into its hillside waterfront site and reveals sweeping views of the Long Island Sound from all of its spacious rooms. The stone base, painted shingle upper story and hipped cedar shingle roof create a distinctive composition reminiscent of an architectural precedent of the early 20th century. The interior however, is fresh, filled with natural light, and is complete with a “smart house” technology system.

The judges stated that the residence “…has timelessness. It is hard to tell when it was built, 100 years ago or today.” They praise VanderHorn’s “ability to understand and manipulate every detail” while letting “the architecture speak for itself.” The masterful use of forms, textures and material create a quintessential shingle style home that will remain fresh for generations.

With decades of experience in a range of historic styles including Federal Style, Shingle Style, Tudor and French Normandy, Douglas VanderHorn Architects strives to create homes that are architecturally appropriate for the building site and surrounding neighborhood. Projects generally have a similar intent: to build a historically inspired home that looks as if it’s been on the site for decades, while creating a series of interior spaces designed for contemporary living.

Visit www.vanderhornarchitects. Like us/follow us: Houzz (http://www.houzz.com/pro/vanderhornarch), Facebook (DouglasVanderHornArchitects); Twitter (@DVHArchitects), Pinterest (@DVHArchitects), and Instagram (DVHArchitects).