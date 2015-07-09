ASOG members' juried art show on display

The Art Society of Old Greenwich announces “Splash,” the ASOG members’ juried art show at the Flinn Gallery, Greenwich Library, from July 23 to Aug. 12.

ASOG’s member artists will respond to this theme, perhaps with abstract explosions of color, realistic depictions of seascapes, or artworks that capture the joyous spirit of children in summer. “Splash” promises to be a delightful experience offering artworks limited only by the creativity and imagination of our artists. Juror for the show is well-known portrait artist and teacher Steven Douglas.

Artworks will be in all media: watercolor, oil, acrylic, drawing/graphics, photography, pastel, sculpture and mixed media. All artwork will be available for purchase. An artists’ reception, free to the public, will be held on Thursday, July 23, from 6-8 p.m., at the Flinn Gallery. Come view “Splash” and meet the artists. Refreshments will be served.

The Flinn Gallery, in the Greenwich Library, is open Monday to Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 10-5, Thursday, 10-8, and Sunday, 1-5. Admission is free. The Greenwich Library is located at 101 West Putnam Avenue in Greenwich. Parking is available on the premises.

Exhibitors in the show must be ASOG member artists; however, anyone can join the society and submit artworks during receiving hours, Saturday July 18, 10-2, at the Flinn Gallery. Interested artists, please see the ASOG website: artsocietyofoldgreenwich.com for complete information.